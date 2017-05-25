Hung jury unable to reach verdict in rape case

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:22 'You see how the brotherhood went when you follow an order to kill somebody you don't even know' Pause 1:14 Lawyer for man accused of rape says his client can't prove his innocence 2:23 Federal warrants served on 20 in Baldwin County 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing 0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this' 1:55 Congratulations to the class of 2017 1:22 Classic comedy opens at Theatre Macon 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jay Davis, a Macon, Ga. attorney representing Robert Wayne Davis, a man accused of raping and molesting a girl for several years beginning when she was 4 years old, told jurors in his opening statement that his client can't prove his innocence and there's no evidence to support the girl's claims the acts occurred. He said some jurors will know at the end of the trial that his client is innocent and others will know they have reasonable doubt that bars a conviction.

