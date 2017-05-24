Arrests made in Milledgeville drug and gang-related drive-by shootings

An investigation into the more than 70 drive-by shootings here over the past two years led to multiple arrests and Baldwin County’s largest-ever heroin seizure on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Law enforcement officers fanned out across Baldwin County and served about 20 arrest warrants. Nine guns were seized, seven of which had been reported stolen, as well as 9 ounces of heroin, crack, methamphetamine and cash.
“We arrested people that other people thought were untouchable,” Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said. “We have really found a network, an organization, that is Bloods’ gangs, selling drugs, handling weapons. We think that either they are involved or people associated with them have been involved in a number of shootings here.”
A rash of drive-by shootings started in the summer of 2015. Some were fatal.
“We’ve got some people in some of these affected neighborhoods that have just, literally they’ve been scared in their own home,” Massee said. “We feel like these arrests are going to be significant in the crime situation here in Baldwin County.”
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is “comparing the cartridges that we recovered at the scenes and are matching them to the weapons we have seized,” he said.
Over the past couple of years, agents bought a large amount of drugs in Milledgeville that had been transported from Atlanta and Macon, said Ocmulgee Drug Task Force Commander Wesley Nunn.
The amount of heroin seized this week is record-breaking for Baldwin County, Nunn said.
The sheriff has become increasingly concerned.
“We’ve watched heroin start coming to our community,” Massee said. “We were hearing about people bringing in grams .... and here we are a year later at a quarter of a kilo, 9 ounces. That’s an explosion of the availability of heroin in our community, and that’s concerning to us.”
The following people were indicted earlier this month in connection with the investigation:
▪ Delma Goddard, 34, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Shug” or “Big Hxmie.”
▪ Chad Delacy Freeman, 43, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Big Bone” or “Bone Loco.”
▪ Cynthia Bolston Smith, 68, Milledeville. Also goes by “Cynt.”
▪ Alonzo Butts, 43, Eatonton.
▪ Demetrius Jamal Harden, 31, Gordon. Also goes by “Meat Dawg.”
▪ Deshawn Ransom, 22, Milledgeville. Also goes by “nephew.”
▪ Eric Demetrius Veal, 44, Milledgeville.
▪ Everette Hill, 50, Milledgeville.
▪ Derrick Mosley, 37, Milledgeville. Also goes by “D. Mo.”
▪ Ishmawiyl Abdhal Davis, 33, Milledgeville. Also goes by “NY, New York.”
▪ Travis Glenn, 39, Milledgeville. Also goes by “T,TG.”
▪ Edward Antonio Brown, Jr., 40, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Plug.”
▪ Montavious Jermell Barnes, 21, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Coot, Koot.”
▪ Jevon Deshawn Clark, 34, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Dub, J. Dub.”
▪ Demale Hampton, 40, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Rab, Rabbit.”
▪ Demond Monterio Dennis, 32, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Double Deuce.”
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334
