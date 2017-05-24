Shootings that terrorized a town lead to multiple drug arrests

Nearly two years of ballistics testing led to multiple arrests Wednesday in a multiagency probe of shootings in Milledgeville and Baldwin County.
Law enforcement officers fanned out across Baldwin County serving about 20 arrest warrants in the bust authorities are calling “operation gang related.”
“We’re just about done,” Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. “We’ve gotten all the main people.”
Beginning in summer 2015, Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies and Milledgeville police began investigating multiple gang-related shootings.
The FBI joined in the investigation from the beginning, Massee said, and were joined by representatives of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“This investigation started because of shootings in our community and evolved to a drug investigation,” Massee said.
Large amounts of cash, chemicals used to make cocaine, meth and heroin were seized in the bust, according to a Wednesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Georgia.
“It has been a very good investigation,” Massee said. “It’s been the best joint investigation I’ve ever been part of.”
The following people were indicted earlier this month:
▪ Delma Goddard, 34, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Shug” or “Big Hxmie.”
▪ Chad Delacy Freeman, 43, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Big Bone” or “Bone Loco.”
▪ Cynthia Bolston Smith, 68, Milledeville. Also goes by “Cynt.”
▪ Alonzo Butts, 43, Eatonton.
▪ Demetrius Jamal Harden, 31, Gordon. Also goes by “Meat Dawg.”
▪ Deshawn Ransome, 22, Milledgeville. Also goes by “nephew.”
▪ Eric Demetrius Veal, 44, Milledgeville.
▪ Everette Hill, 50, Milledgeville.
▪ Derrick Mosley, 37, Milledgeville. Also goes by “D. Mo.”
▪ Ishmawiyl Abdhal Davis, 33, Milledgeville. Also goes by “NY, New York.”
▪ Travis Glenn, 39, Milledgeville. Also goes by “T,TG.”
▪ Edward Antonio Brown, Jr., 40, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Plug.”
▪ Montavious Jermell Barnes, 21, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Coot, Koot.”
▪ Jevon Deshawn Clark, 34, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Dub, J. Dub.”
▪ Demale Hampton, 40, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Rab, Rabbit.”
▪ Demond Monterio Dennis, 32, Milledgeville. Also goes by “Double Deuce.”
For more on this story, return to Macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Telegraph reporter Laura Corley contributed to this report.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments