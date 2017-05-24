The stash in her bra led to a drug bust

A weaving Honda caught the eye of officers with the Coffee County sheriff’s Drug Unit.
They stopped the 1996 Honda Civic Monday on Mosley Road near Kingwood Road, according to a news release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver Heather Monique Burkett granted permission for a search of the car, but while agents were looking through the vehicle, they noticed she might be trying to hide something in her bra.
They called in a female deputy who discovered a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine stashed in the bra, the release stated.
The 37-year-old Douglas woman was arrested and taken to the Coffee County Jail where she was charged with methamphetamine possession and cited for failing to maintain the lane.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
