Crime

May 24, 2017 6:44 AM

The stash in her bra led to a drug bust

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A weaving Honda caught the eye of officers with the Coffee County sheriff’s Drug Unit.

They stopped the 1996 Honda Civic Monday on Mosley Road near Kingwood Road, according to a news release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.

Driver Heather Monique Burkett granted permission for a search of the car, but while agents were looking through the vehicle, they noticed she might be trying to hide something in her bra.

They called in a female deputy who discovered a clear bag containing suspected methamphetamine stashed in the bra, the release stated.

The 37-year-old Douglas woman was arrested and taken to the Coffee County Jail where she was charged with methamphetamine possession and cited for failing to maintain the lane.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

