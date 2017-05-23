Burglar steals booze, cash and gun from north Macon liquor store

A man busted into the Country Club Package store on Forsyth Road in north Macon after it closed on Friday night and stole more than $1,200 worth of booze.
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the culprit knocked a hole in one of the store’s cinder-block walls and made off with dozens of bottles of vodka, whiskey and tequila.
The store’s owner discovered the theft Saturday morning and told a Bibb sheriff’s deputy that the thief also took more than $100 cash and a .40-caliber pistol.
Footage from a security camera shows the burglar crouched down inside the store about 4 a.m. Saturday and crawling around to avoid being seen, the report added.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
Comments