Crime

May 23, 2017 4:49 PM

Burglar steals booze, cash and gun from north Macon liquor store

By Joe Kovac Jr.

jkovac@macon.com

A man busted into the Country Club Package store on Forsyth Road in north Macon after it closed on Friday night and stole more than $1,200 worth of booze.

According to a Bibb County sheriff’s report, the culprit knocked a hole in one of the store’s cinder-block walls and made off with dozens of bottles of vodka, whiskey and tequila.

The store’s owner discovered the theft Saturday morning and told a Bibb sheriff’s deputy that the thief also took more than $100 cash and a .40-caliber pistol.

Footage from a security camera shows the burglar crouched down inside the store about 4 a.m. Saturday and crawling around to avoid being seen, the report added.

Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail

Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail 4:07

Cop Shop Podcast: Man bothers dog, goes to jail
Accused deputy killer declines to speak at hearing 0:56

Accused deputy killer declines to speak at hearing
'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 1:32

'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos