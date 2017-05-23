He went on Facebook ‘for fun’ and threatened to ‘shoot up’ Westside High prom: report

A 20-year-old Rutland High School student was jailed Saturday after authorities learned of a Facebook post he allegedly made threatening “Attempted Murder” at that night’s Westside High prom, a Bibb County sheriff’s report said.
The report, which was made available to news outlets on Tuesday, said the young man’s supposed online post came to a deputy’s attention just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
There was no such incident at the prom, which was at the City Auditorium in downtown Macon.
By the time Robert Earl Brown Jr. was arrested at his Troupe Street home, he had deleted the Facebook post, the report noted. He was charged with making terroristic threats and was released from jail early Sunday on $2,950 bond.
The sheriff’s report said a “concerned citizen, who wished to remain anonymous,” had saved a screen shot of the threatening Facebook post and informed law enforcement officials.
The post, according to the sheriff’s report, said: “Pulling up to WESTSIDE PROM and shooting that (expletive) up @10.... Attempted Murder.”
“Robert stated that he made the post for fun and did not mean it,” the sheriff’s deputy’s write-up said. “Robert stated that he deleted the post and then deactivated his account. Robert was apologetic when he spoke with me about the post ... (and) stated that he graduates next weekend and plans on attending Gordon State College.”
The deputy, before going to Brown’s house, went to the City Auditorium and told Bibb campus police and Westside’s principal about the alleged threat.
At Brown’s house, the report added, Brown’s mother told the deputy that he “has never been a troublemaker” and that she was “angry at his actions.”
