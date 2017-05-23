Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of May 22, 2017

Hector Estevez, 46, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of child molestation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Jessica Anne Uber, 22, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Kentae Trelius Barnes, 22, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of armed robbery. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Monty C. Harper, 59, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual exploitation of children. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Shimeka Brown, 36, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
