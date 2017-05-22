Accused deputy killer declines to speak at hearing

Asked if he wanted to talk about his satisfaction with his attorneys during a May 22, 2017, Peach County Superior Court hearing, Ralph Stanley Elrod Jr. declined to speak. Elrod is charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Peach County Sheriff's Office deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron.
Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph
'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death

The authorities say Brenda J. Wilder of Macon, Georgia, was under the influence of methamphetamine while driving a small truck 66 mph in a 45-mph zone near Central State Prison on Fulton Mill Road the night of Oct. 7, 2016. She was in court Thursday for a first-appearance hearing following her recent arrest. Her husband Daniel K. Wilder died the crash.

Forfeited crime money to fund position at rape exam site

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke announced Tuesday, May 16, 2017, the donation of $50,000 to Crisis Line & Safe House for the expansion of their sexual assault program to include a sexual assault nurse examiner coordinator. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Cop Shop Podcast: Man dumps vinegar on woman

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a boyfriend-girlfriend clash over money; a domestic dispute about socks that ends with a shattered window; and the always amusing sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about an alleged car theft at a Five Star auto lot; an accused shoplifter with a cold Bud Light in his purse; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

Sandip Patel, principal owner of Forest Park-based Sudama Resorts LLC., pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to three counts of commercial gambling in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon, Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack

Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer

Monroe County deputy Jeff Wilson testified May 8, 2017, at a pre-trial hearing in the murder case against Christopher Calmer, describing how he and slain deputy Michael Norris walked up the door of Calmer's parents' house while responding to a report of a suicidal person.

'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.

