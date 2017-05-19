Crime

May 19, 2017 4:41 AM

Family Dollar store robbed at gunpoint

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A masked gunman robbed a Macon Family Dollar store late Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a black man with his face covered had a chrome handgun when he demanded money from the clerk at the store at 951 Hillcrest Boulevard, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away toward Hillcrest Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death

'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death 1:32

'I just wanna go home,' sobs woman accused in husband's wreck death
Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting 0:51

Surveillance video from 2015 Club Status shooting
Forfeited crime money to fund position at rape exam site 2:16

Forfeited crime money to fund position at rape exam site

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos