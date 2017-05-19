Family Dollar store robbed at gunpoint

A masked gunman robbed a Macon Family Dollar store late Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m., a black man with his face covered had a chrome handgun when he demanded money from the clerk at the store at 951 Hillcrest Boulevard, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The gunman took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away toward Hillcrest Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
