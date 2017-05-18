His arm was gashed with a machete, but Macon man won’t explain gruesome wound

Sharon Hutchings was outside her house in south Macon on Tuesday morning picking up trash when a man staggered across the street.
He had been cut between his wrist and elbow — apparently with a machete.
Blood gushed from his left arm.
His wound was so gruesome that when a Telegraph reporter asked Hutchings about it on Thursday, all she could say was, “Oh, let’s not talk about that.”
According to a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy’s report, the man’s arm was “hanging off.”
The cut turned out to be more of a deep gash, authorities later said, but there on the street it looked life-threatening.
Hutchings, 61, lives on Glendale Avenue, which runs off Houston Avenue below Rocky Creek Road.
She dialed 911 about 11 a.m. when the injured man — before collapsing in a chair in a vacant yard next to her place — asked her to call an ambulance.
Hutchings didn’t really know the guy, but the sheriff’s report identified him as Rodrico Ross, 37. He lives a block away on Hartley Street.
The deputy’s write-up noted: “I asked Rico what happened and he stated he didn’t know. ... He had blacked out. He said he had been drinking and taking Xanax. ... Rico was not very cooperative, but I believe it was from the alcohol, drugs and shock.”
Across the street, not far from a bamboo patch on Elberta Drive, a dead-end dirt lane behind a gas mart, investigators found a machete blade with fresh blood on it.
“He lost so much blood,” Hutchings said.
Ross was said to be in “stable” condition at a Macon hospital.
But a sheriff’s spokeswoman said he was not helpful when it came to telling an investigator how he had been cut — or who did it.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
