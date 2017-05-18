She cashed tax refund checks at Wal-mart that weren’t hers. Now she’s headed to prison.

A Fort Valley woman was one of four people sentenced this week for their participation in a check cashing scheme.
Caseita Jenkins, 39, of Fort Valley, was spotted by authorities in Tift County meeting with people in a vehicle with a Florida license plate Feb. 24, 2012, and then traveling to a Wal-Mart in Moultrie where she was seen cashing federal tax refund checks, according to a plea agreement filed in the case.
According to the plea agreement:
A cashier, 26-year-old Oceana Pace, of Moultrie, helped Jenkins cash the checks that day. Both checks had been made payable to Orlando, Florida, residents.
When interviewed by authorities, Pace said she was approached by a customer service manager at the store, 38-year-old Tonyal Loud, of Moultrie, and asked if she wanted to make extra money. If she did, “all she had to do was cash some checks.”
Pace said Jenkins had brought her five to 10 checks that year and that she’d cashed about 15 for Jenkins’ sister, 38-year-old Jennifer Wilson, also of Moultrie. Pace is related to Jenkins and Wilson by marriage.
In all, Pace estimated she’d cashed more than 45 U.S. Treasury checks, and after cashing them, Loud would met her in the parking lot and pay her.
She got $200 for checks ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 and more money for larger checks.
Pace said Loud also was paid as part of the scheme.
Loud later told authorities that she, Pace and another cashier had cashed checks for Jenkins and Wilson.
Jenkins has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison. Wilson and Loud were each sentenced to 30 months in prison and Pace was sentenced to 36 months on probation, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Each defendant also was ordered to pay $206,108 restitution, according to the release.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments