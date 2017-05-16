Forfeited money from crimes will fund nurse coordinator position at rape exam facility

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Man pleading guilty in vigilante killing apologizes to slain man's family Pause 1:49 Man accused of killing daughter appears in court 3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera 0:55 "Not guilty" accused killer tells judge at first appearance 1:20 Mom who left toddler in parking lot pleads guilty to child cruelty 3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing 0:43 Grand jury indicts Ryan Duke in Tara Grinstead killing 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 2:11 Houston student reflects on her high school career Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke announced Tuesday, May 16, 2017, the donation of $50,000 to Crisis Line & Safe House for the expansion of their sexual assault program to include a sexual assault nurse examiner coordinator. Video by Amy Leigh Womack Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph

