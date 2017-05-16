Forfeited money from crimes will fund nurse coordinator position at rape exam facility

About $50,000 forfeited from crimes in the Macon Judicial Circuit will soon pay the salary of a forensic nurse coordinator for Crisis Line and Safe House’s new independent exam facility.
District Attorney David Cooke announced the donation Tuesday, saying one of the most crucial steps in investigating and prosecuting sexual assault cases is the victim’s exam.
“Being an expert in this field means more than being a good listener and helping the victim tell her story,” he said. “It’s also about hearing the story that this victim’s body is trying to tell. … Her body is a crime scene.”
Forensic nurses are specially trained in the collection of evidence in rape cases.
Crisis Line and Safe House Executive Director Dee Simms said it’s important that people in the community know that the district attorney isn’t just committed to prosecuting criminals, but also to ensuring that people hurt by crimes don’t “get lost or re-traumatized by the process.”
Crisis Line & Safe House is applying for a grant to help pay the estimated $100,000 in start-up costs for an independent forensic exam facility staffed with victim advocates and forensic nurses.
The Macon-based facility would be one of four in Georgia and would offer a more private, specialized exam site for victims who don’t need emergency medical care.
Proceeds from last month’s Phoenix Rising 5K and Fun Run will support the project, as will money raised through a partnership with the Charming Charlie retail store at The Shoppes at River Crossing. When Saturday shoppers mention they’re “shopping with Crisis Line,” up to 20 percent of sales will be donated to Crisis Line & Safe House.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments