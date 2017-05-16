Man indicted in roommate’s death

Bibb County grand jurors indicted a 53-year-old Macon man in the Feb. 21 shooting death of his roommate.
Phillip Lance Rozier Sr. is charged with malice murder, two counts of felony murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the indictment.
Rozier is accused of shooting Jimmy Lee Daniel, 67, inside the Elder Street duplex they shared in east Macon.
Rozier was barred from having a gun after being convicted of aggravated assault in 2012, according to the indictment.
Daniels had been dead a couple days before police found him.
Rozier initially told authorities he’d been the one to call 911 to report finding the body, but investigators later discovered a neighbor had placed the call.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments