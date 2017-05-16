Facebook video promised to ‘kill one of y’all’ — and it landed her in jail

A south Georgia woman’s “expletive-laden” Facebook video threatening to kill some of her relatives landed her in jail the other day, officials said.
Some of Crystal Tyson’s family members called the cops about noon Monday and told them about the video, a spokesman for the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“The victims showed deputies the video in question, which appeared to have been uploaded earlier the same day, and observed the suspect engage in a verbal tirade, mentioning several family members,” the statement noted, “and stating, ‘I’m gonna kill one of y’all. ... I promise you.’”
It wasn’t long before Tyson, 44, was arrested at a house on Bent Tree Circle on the southwest side of Douglas, which lies about 35 miles east of Tifton and Interstate 75.
She was charged with making terroristic threats through a computer network, sheriff’s spokesman Jerry Hudson said.
Tyson was released from jail on a $5,500 property bond Tuesday, Hudson said.
The video appeared to have been removed from Tyson’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, but recent posts declared: “Douglas is a basket full of ... haters. ... I’m going yo have a crab boil and you are the main course (expletives),” “If I don’t leave Douglas asap I’m afraid for someone’s life and it’s not mine,” and “Douglas is renamed Haterville.”
