Mother who left toddler alone in parking lot resentenced

A mother who pleaded guilty last week to leaving her 2-year-old son in a Macon parking lot was resentenced Monday.
Citing an error in the original sentencing, a judge increased Kalandra Di’Shaun Hightower’s sentence from five years on probation to 15 years on probation.
Hightower, 25, has pleaded guilty to cruelty to children and attempted cruelty to children in connection with her leaving her son in a Mercer University Drive restaurant’s parking lot after dark on Feb. 8, 2015. The child was wearing short sleeves and no coat, near a busy road.
Hightower, who received treatment at Central State Hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial, also must continue to receive mental health treatment, the judge ruled.
She also is prohibited from having unsupervised contact with minors.
