Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of May 15, 2017

Alicia Gordon, 41, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Derrick Lamont Almon, 43, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Horace Hicks Jr., 44, is wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probabtion - superior court. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Karla Lynn Glisson, 44, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of forgery third degree and theft by receiving stolen property. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Larry Brian Meister, 38, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of forgery fourth degree and child support. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
