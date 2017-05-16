Crime

May 16, 2017 4:52 AM

Masked bandit waits for closing time in Subway armed robbery

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A masked man robbed the Subway sandwich shop at 4765 Riverside Drive.

At 10:30 p.m. Monday, as the store was closing, the black male dressed in black clothing held a chrome handgun as he entered the fast food restaurant not far from Interstate 75, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The man demanded money and took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away towards Sheraton Drive and away from the Shoppes at River Crossing, which is just up the road from that Subway.

Anyone with information about the holdup is urged to call a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

