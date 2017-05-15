Armed bandit strips off man’s blue jeans after opening fire on him and his mother

A mother and son who were shot during a holdup on Friday night were lying in a front yard off Houston Avenue when a Bibb County sheriff’s deputy pulled up.
An incident report of the episode made available on Monday said the gunman, oddly enough, took the son’s pants after demanding his wallet and shooting the son once in the midsection.
The son, Derrick Moye, 39, who over the weekend was said to be in critical condition at a city hospital, also had $20 and a cellphone stolen. His mother, Mamie Moye, 65, was shot in the arm and upper leg.
The stickup happened a few minutes before 9 p.m. at 635 Villa Crest Ave., east of Houston Avenue and roughly midway between Eisenhower Parkway and Rocky Creek Road.
According to the sheriff’s report, Mamie Moye had called her son outside before the shooting. A woman inside the house later told the police that she “heard a commotion” and that someone fired three shots.
The shooter was said to have run away to the east toward Flamingo Drive — with Derrick Moye’s blood-stained jeans in tow. Deputies searched the neighborhood and found the jeans and a $20 bill.
