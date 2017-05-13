Fight started inside club; then two men shot outside early Saturday morning

Two people were shot early Saturday morning outside Riverview Ballroom in Macon.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the parking lot of Riverview Ballroom Club, 426 Walnut St. just before 3 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
There had been a fight inside the club and it continued outside after the club closed, according to the release. Riarus Dudley, 24, and Dausha Mitchell, both of Macon were struck when an unknown person began shooting. Dudley was hit in the right foot and Mitchell was struck on the left leg. The men were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and were listed in stable condition. There is no description of the suspect at this time.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments