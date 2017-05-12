Lizella couple’s attacker shot dead by cops had burned Bible, destroyed Jesus figure

3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing Pause

1:01 Man to Subway robber: 'If we find him ... the ass belongs to us.'

5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County

1:00 "It scared the crap out of me," woman says of fatal shooting

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

0:32 Search for gunman leads to lockdown at elementary school

0:54 Scenes from the lockdown at Pearl Stephens

3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed

0:25 Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares