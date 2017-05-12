‘Teenage marauders’ charged with eight Macon stickups in two weeks

Three teenagers arrested Thursday night were charged with a recent rash of armed robberies in Macon.
Travon Howard, 18, and 19-year-olds Terrica Vinson and Deiondre Howard are accused of at least eight different stickups between April 27 and Thursday morning, when the trio allegedly robbed a third Subway restaurant.
According to a Friday news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, at least one of the alleged bandits wore the same clothing Thursday to the Subway on Emery Highway as he or she wore in a previous stickup.
Investigators also matched a silver late 2000’s model coupe spotted Thursday to armed robberies on Wednesday at Sally’s Beauty Supply on Gray Highway and Family Dollar on Rocky Creek Road, the news release said.
Later on Thursday,Vinson stopped in the Rent-A-Center on Shurling Drive, asking about a TV in the store, Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Vinson left the store but Gonzalez said a tipster told authorities she would be back.
Travon and Deiondre Howard were in the car when Vinson returned.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies, along with the Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force, stopped the car and arrested the trio.
All three are charged with armed robbery and are in the Bibb County jail, the news release said. Deiondre Howard also is charged with criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
Investigators are looking to see if the trio could be responsible for other recent stickups.
"Diligence and teamwork played a vital role in capturing these teenage marauders,” Sheriff David Davis stated in the news release. “Since the first robbery, investigators and patrol deputies worked around the clock to gather information about those responsible for these brazen attacks. We can be grateful that this crime spree was ended before another innocent store clerk risked death for a few dollars in a cash drawer."
Here’s a complete list of the armed robberies they’re charged with:
▪ Ultra-Shoes – 1358 Gray Highway – April 27, 2017
▪ Subway – 3001 Vineville Avenue – April 28, 2017
▪ Econo Lodge – 1990 Riverside Drive – April 29, 2017
▪ Subway – 630 North Avenue – April 30, 2017
▪ Baymont Inn & Suites – 3680 Riverside Drive – May 8, 2017
▪ Sally’s Beauty Supply – 1485 Gray Highway – May 10, 2017
▪ Family Dollar – 2584 Rocky Creek Road – May 10, 2017
▪ Subway – 2630 Emery Highway – May 11, 2017
Anyone with information on any of the incidents mentioned is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
