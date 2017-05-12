‘Teenage marauders’ charged with eight Macon stickups in two weeks

3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing Pause

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: She didn't know the guy in her bed

1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood

5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together

0:32 Search for gunman leads to lockdown at elementary school

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:54 Scenes from the lockdown at Pearl Stephens

3:32 Woman found dead in east Macon apartment