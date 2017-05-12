Prison inmate dies after altercation

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Telfair State Prison in Helena.
Humberto Hernandez, 41, suffered “serious injuries in a physical altercation” with another inmate Wednesday at about 11 a.m., according to a department news release.
Hernandez died while being taken to an airfield for transfer to a hospital, according to the release.
His body was taken to a state crime lab for an autopsy. The cause of death still is undetermined, according to the release.
Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for a Cobb County murder, according to the department.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
