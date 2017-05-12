Crime

Prison inmate dies after altercation

By Amy Leigh Womack

The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Telfair State Prison in Helena.

Humberto Hernandez, 41, suffered “serious injuries in a physical altercation” with another inmate Wednesday at about 11 a.m., according to a department news release.

Hernandez died while being taken to an airfield for transfer to a hospital, according to the release.

His body was taken to a state crime lab for an autopsy. The cause of death still is undetermined, according to the release.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for a Cobb County murder, according to the department.

