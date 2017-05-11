Man shot by deputy indicted

A Forsyth man shot by a Monroe County deputy last year was indicted this week in connection with the incident.
Richard Wayne Treadwell, 41, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and five counts of obstruction of an officer stemming from an Oct. 7 incident in which he allegedly threatened Monroe County sheriff’s Sgt. Lawson Bittick with a long barrel revolver, according to the indictment filed in Monroe County Superior Court.
The indictment alleges Treadwell also brandished the gun while cursing deputy Luther K. Williams, threatening to beat Williams and refusing to obey the deputy’s commands. Authorities have said the deputies had responded to a domestic call at a home on Johnstonville Road in Forsyth.
In a separate indictment, Treadwell was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of obstruction of an officer stemming from allegations he headbutted deputy Jeff Thompson on March 17, and “seriously” disfigured his nose.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
