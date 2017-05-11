Driver indicted in 114 mph fatal crash

Monroe County grand jurors indicted a 19-year-old Forsyth man earlier this week in connection with a crash off Ga. 42 that left his passenger dead.
Michael Lee Austin is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain lane, according to the indictment filed in Monroe County Superior Court.
Authorities have said Austin was driving a black Camaro that was traveling 114 mph just seconds before the car left Ga. 42 near Stuart’s Mill Road early Dec. 4.
The car struck a utility pole and a tree, according to the indictment.
William Dustin Fischer, 18, of Forsyth, a backseat passenger, died. Another passenger, 17-year-old Robert Earl King, of Juliette, was hospitalized for 10 days. A front seat passenger, 18-year-old Tony Ponder, also received medical care.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
