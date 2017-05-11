3:27 'I hate being looked at as a murderer,' says man sentenced in vigilante killing Pause

0:46 "She was family," friend of homicide victim said.

0:54 Scenes from the lockdown at Pearl Stephens

0:32 Search for gunman leads to lockdown at elementary school

1:25 Warner Robins SWAT executes warrant in quiet neighborhood

5:04 Body of missing woman found in Monroe County

2:12 Eastman's tribute to Officer Tim Smith

0:41 Scenes from Monroe County search for missing woman

3:26 Helicopter, cadaver dogs used in Monroe County search for missing woman