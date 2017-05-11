‘I hate being looked at as a murderer,’ says man sentenced in vigilante killing

Sylvester Harden Jr. and four of his children were asleep inside his Nisbet Avenue home Feb. 19, 2015, when masked men with guns came through the door and began beating him.
His twin 8-year-old boys tried to pull the men off their father, but were slug to the floor.
The attackers told the boys, “If you don’t go we’re going to kill y’all,” Harden’s mother, Ruby Harden, said during a Thursday hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.
One of boys still had his father’s blood on his hand later when Harden saw him at a local emergency room, she said.
Mistaken for a man his attackers thought was a child molester, 40-year-old Sylvester Harden Jr., was pronounced dead the following day, an innocent victim of vigilante justice.
Ceyunta Cater, one of three people charged with murder in Harden’s killing, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Thursday as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 20 years, 15 of them in prison.
Authorities have said an 11-year-old girl at the Macon house called her grandmother Feb. 19, 2015, saying 31-year-old Levi Moss had molested her.
The grandmother, who lived out of town, called relatives in Macon, trying to find someone to go get the girl.
Yolanda Butler was at the Macon probation office with her boyfriend, Seymour Passard, for Passard’s appointment when she agreed to help, said prosecutor Che’ferre Young.
Butler, 27, and Passard, 25, also are charged in Harden’s death.
Moss, who had recently gotten out of jail, had been staying with his cousin, Harden. On the way to Harden’s house, Butler and Passard picked up Cater, Young said.
Young said Passard later told police that he tried to pull Cater off Harden during the beating. Cater has said he was the one who tried to pull Passard off Harden.
Moss went to a neighbor’s house and called police during the attack, she said.
He pleaded guilty to child molestation last year and was sentenced to 15 years, five of them in prison, according to court records.
Butler’s lawyer has argued that her client stayed in the car during the beating and tried to calm the girl the trio had gone to rescue after she came outside.
Butler, Cater and Passard took the girl to a McDonald’s restaurant to meet the girl’s grandmother.
Cater, 24, has admitted throwing away a bloody shirt while he was at the McDonald’s, Young said.
Harden’s parents and several of his children, along with the mother of some of the children, sat in a Bibb County courtroom Thursday as Cater entered his plea.
Some of the children wept as their grandmother, Ruby Harden described how her son loved his children and helped them with their homework.
She said her grandsons, the twins who’d tried to pull the men off their father, “will never be the same.”
Four of Sylvester Harden’s children witnessed the fatal beating, but left after their father told them to run next door.
“They destroyed some innocent children,” said Ruby Harden, who wore photo buttons of her son’s face on the lapels of her suit jacket.
Cater’s lawyer, John Carter, said there was no talk about beating or killing anyone when the men went into the house.
He said his client is “very remorseful” and if he had it to do over again, he would have called the police instead of taking the law into his own hands.
A barber, Cater had never been in trouble with the law, Carter said.
Addressing Judge Howard Simms before he was sentenced, Cater said, “I’m sorry for being involved in this … I hate being looked at as a murderer.”
Simms replied, “People are going to look at you like a murderer because that man died … that’s just the way it is. And to be honest with you Mr. Cater, that’s probably the way it should be.”
He went on to say, “Y’all collectively decided that you were going to take the law into your own hands … and you got the wrong guy.”
“Now he’s not here because of y’all,” Simms said. “There’s no fixing that.”
