May 11, 2017 10:37 AM

Trio allegedly crossed county lines for armed robbery, but didn’t get very far

By Liz Fabian

Two men and a woman from Cordele are accused of holding up an Americus convenience store.

At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Americus police got a call about an armed robbery in progress at the Quick Stop at 1702 North MLK Jr. Boulevard, according to a news release.

Witness descriptions and the public’s assistance led to three arrests a short time later.

Keefus Bernard Smith, 29, and Jimetavious Carvoice Brown, 30, face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and during the commission of a crime.

April Nicole Cooper, 26, also was charged with armed robbery.

