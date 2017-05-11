Teen shot multiple times while hiding in bedroom closet as intruder barges in

A Macon 17-year-old was playing video games early Thursday before he was shot by an intruder at his home.
Jamarcus Jones told investigators he heard what sounded like someone kicking in a door at his house at 2555 Delano Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
Jones ran and hid in a bedroom closet where he heard the bedroom door open before the sound of gunfire.
Jones was hit multiple times.
He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was listed in stable condition early Thursday.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
