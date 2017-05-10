Robber demands book bag of cash at beauty supply store in Macon

An armed robber threw a book bag over the counter at Sally’s Beauty Supply and told an employee to fill it with cash.
The male suspect had a handgun when he made his demand about noon Wednesday at the store at 1485 Gray Highway, according to news release by the Bibb Sheriff’s Office.
The robber was given an undisclosed amount of money and he then fled the store on foot.
The suspect is described as a young black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet to 8 feet tall and weighing between 150-170 pounds. He was wearing sunglasses, a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants that were possibly gray and black.
The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Randy Waters: 478-744-4240
