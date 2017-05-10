Crime

Seeing gun, Family Dollar clerk takes off as robber then empties register

By Randy Waters

A Family Dollar employee ran to the back of the store after a man with a handgun demanded money from the cash register Wednesday.

After the clerk headed for safety, the suspect went behind the counter and emptied the register. He then fled on foot from the store at 2584 Rocky Creek Road in Macon, said Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzales.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred about 5:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as a skinny black man wearing a hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and a camouflage scarf covering his face.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

