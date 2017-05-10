Crime

May 10, 2017 1:24 PM

4-year-old girl’s shooting death a mystery; reward offered for tips leading to arrest

By Liz Fabian

For more than two years, investigators have been looking for the killer of a 4-year-old Americus girl.

Assata Snipes was shot to death early in the morning on Dec. 30, 2014, while inside her home at 802B Georgia Avenue in Americus.

Terry Howard, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Americus office of the GBI, said they are not yet releasing additional information about the girl’s death because some of the investigative details only the killer would know.

Wednesday, the GBI and Americus police announced a $6,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in her death.

“We put this out there so we can generate more leads,” Howard said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the GBI office in Americus at 229-931-2439, or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.

