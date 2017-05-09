He slashed at a grocery store employee while trying to shoplift ox tail meat, police say

A 60-year-old Macon man was indicted Tuesday on allegations he slashed a knife at a grocery store employee while trying to shoplift packages of oxtail meat.
Eric Anthony Chairmont is charged with aggravated assault and theft by shoplifting, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Bibb County deputies were dispatched to the Kroger on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Jan. 16 after an employee had followed Chairmont into the parking lot while being threatened with a knife, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The employee, a loss prevention officer, told a deputy he saw Chairmont hide the packages of meat inside his shirt, underneath a jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.
After being confronted by the employee, Chairmont pulled a utility knife from his pants pocket. He swung and slashed with the knife telling the employee, “I will cut you,” according to the report.
The employee allowed Chairmont to leave the store, but followed close enough to keep him in sight until police arrived, according to the report.
County jail records show Chairmont has been in custody since the day of the alleged incident.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
