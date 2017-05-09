Crime

May 09, 2017 4:10 PM

Booster club treasurer accused of using team money to pay doctor, make ATM withdrawals

By Amy Leigh Womack

The treasurer of Rutland High School’s Soccer Booster Club in 2016 was indicted Tuesday on allegations she misappropriated nearly $3,000 of the club’s funds last year.

Melissa Anne Henriquez, 39, is charged with theft by taking, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.

Between May 2, 2016, and July 2, 2016, Henriquez allegedly used money intended for the soccer team to make purchases at restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores and a doctor’s office, according to an arrest warrant filed in the case.

She also made ATM withdrawals, according to the warrant.

Henriquez was arrested March 3 and later released on $4,050 bond, according to county jail records.

