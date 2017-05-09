‘Bonnie and Clyde’ driver convicted of murder in Georgia sheriff’s car-chase death

A man who led cops on a deadly high-speed chase through parts of two Middle Georgia counties in June 2015 was convicted of murder here Tuesday. The chase caused a truck crash that killed Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O’Connor.
The sheriff had been trying to stop Jim Edward Lowery and Dixie Best. The pair’s alleged shotgun-blazing, middle-of-the-night flight from the law down country highways and dirt roads at speeds of up to 98 mph prompted a prosecutor to dub them a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.
Lowery, who was driving, and Best, his passenger, had both been accused of felony murder and a string of other crimes related to the high-speed pursuit. But jurors only convicted Lowery of murder for a charge related to fleeing the sheriff. Best was convicted of lesser charges.
The trial was moved to Bleckley County, away from O’Connor’s home county where the fatal wreck happened.
Lowery, 37, and Best, 38, who have a child together, were in a Chevrolet Avalanche the night of June 15, 2015, when authorities say their SUV, which had a busted taillight, made a suspicious U-turn and later tried to outrun the cops.
Investigators have said Lowery, armed with a .410-gauge shotgun, at times opened fire on sheriff’s deputies and state troopers as the chase wound through Montgomery and Toombs Counties, southwest of Vidalia.
Testimony in the trial began last Tuesday. Evidence showed that O’Connor had been drinking in the hours before he wrecked. His blood-alcohol level was 0.068 percent, slightly less than the 0.08 baseline for drunken-driving charges in Georgia.
Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday afternoon.
Lowery’s lawyer, David Morgan, in his closing argument earlier that day said Lowery made a “bad decision” not to pull over, but that it was also a “bad decision” on the sheriff’s part to get behind the wheel and join the chase.
In her closing, Best’s lawyer, Kim Buford, said Best was “terrified,” and an unwilling passenger who was carted along for “a ride from hell” with Lowery that night.
Last week when Lowery testified, he said the shotgun blasts he fired were “warning shots.”
“He panicked,” Morgan said of Lowery in his closing argument. “He was scared.”
“A warning shot to scare off the police?” District Attorney Tim Vaughn said when the state’s turn came. “Let’s get real.”
Vaughn said Lowery had tried to “put his own little spin” on the deadly chase.
“Reminds you of a kindergartener who got caught with his hand in the cookie jar,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn spoke of “the danger, the carnage and the death” that resulted from the couple’s “crazy actions,” and blamed Best for helping Lowery try to outrun the law.
“What is little precious Dixie sitting over there doing?” Vaughn asked jurors, referring to the moments during the pursuit. “Actively helping him.”
“Hold them accountable,” Vaughn said.
