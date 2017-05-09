Female clerk grabs gun to try to thwart early morning robbery

A customer playing gaming machines at a convenience store jumped on a clerk and robbed the store early Tuesday.
Just after 5 a.m. as the clerk was coming out of the cash register booth, the customer made his move, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
As he jumped on the employee, a female worker in the store grabbed a gun, but the robber turned on her and tried to take the weapon away.
He didn’t get the gun, but forced her out of the booth and closed the door as he helped himself to money in the cash register.
After grabbing the cash, he ran out of the store.
The robber is described as a black man who was wearing a dark colored shirt, possibly blue, and was wearing a baseball cap adorned with what appears to be a bull’s head.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments