May 09, 2017 8:35 AM

Sheriff David Davis leads Walk for Safety at Lake Tobesofkee’s Waters Edge

By Liz Fabian

Residents living near Lake Tobesofkee are urged to take to the streets Tuesday night with Bibb County sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff David Davis is leading a “Walk for Safety” in the Waters Edge neighborhood off Gates Road beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Deputies will talk to neighbors about their safety concerns and learn how the officers can help that community.

The walk begins at Waters Edge Drive at Watercress Drive as part of a continuing effort for officers to visit neighborhoods throughout Bibb County to foster better relationships between law enforcement and the public.

