Crime

May 09, 2017 4:34 AM

Gunman wearing a baseball cap robs motel

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A man with a gun robbed a Macon motel just before 8 p.m. Monday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a black man wearing a multi-colored tank top and a baseball cap walked into the Baymont Inn & Suites at 3680 Riverside Drive and demanded money.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and then left through a side door and ran toward Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise 3:32

DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise
Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer 1:43

Surviving deputy describes encounter with Christopher Calmer
Mom who left toddler in parking lot pleads guilty to child cruelty 1:20

Mom who left toddler in parking lot pleads guilty to child cruelty

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos