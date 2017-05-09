Gunman wearing a baseball cap robs motel

A man with a gun robbed a Macon motel just before 8 p.m. Monday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a black man wearing a multi-colored tank top and a baseball cap walked into the Baymont Inn & Suites at 3680 Riverside Drive and demanded money.
The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and then left through a side door and ran toward Tom Hill Sr. Blvd.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
