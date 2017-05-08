DA describes $240 million gambling enterprise

Sandip Patel, principal owner of Forest Park-based Sudama Resorts LLC., pleaded guilty Monday, May 8, 2017, to three counts of commercial gambling in a Bibb County Superior Court hearing in Macon, Georgia. Video by Amy Leigh Womack
awomack@macon.com
Crime

Monroe County deputy Jeff Wilson testified May 8, 2017, at a pre-trial hearing in the murder case against Christopher Calmer, describing how he and slain deputy Michael Norris walked up the door of Calmer's parents' house while responding to a report of a suicidal person.

Crime

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.

Crime

This month marks the third anniversary of the slayings of Shirley and Russell Dermond. Their bizarre deaths shook their exclusive neighborhood at Lake Oconee and saddled investigators with a murder mystery that remains unsolved.​ ​Russ Dermond, 88, was found dead by friends the morning of May 6, 2014. His headless body was in the couple’s two-car garage.​ The body of Shirley Dermond, 87, was found floating in the lake five miles by boat from her home in the posh Great Waters subdivision, northeast of Eatonton​, Georgia​.​ In this two-part podcast, "Murder at Great Waters," Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. speaks with the murders' lead investigator, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills. Sills, a professorial and occasionally profane lawman, may be the most colorful sheriff in the American South. But the unsolved case has taken its toll, and in a wide-ranging conversation Sills bares his soul.​​​

Crime

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a man who allegedly struck a teen with a dog leash; a dinnertime disturbance caused when a guy who'd apparently been drinking refused to wait for everyone to arrive for the meal before he dug into the home-cooked supper at his mother's house; and the always popular sounds of things overheard on our police scanner.

Crime

A man who had barricaded himself inside a Lizella house Tuesday afternoon was shot and killed as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies closed in on him after a two-hour standoff. Bibb sheriff’s Col. Aubrey Evins speaks to media on the scene.

Crime

At a hearing in Telfair County Superior Court on Wednesday, Ronnie "Jay" Towns pleaded not guilty in the January 2015 slayings of Bud and June Runion.

Crime

This episode of our audio journey into Macon-area police report oddities includes items about a guy who supposedly went to the bathroom in his pants when a cop encountered him along Interstate 75; a dog stolen from a Kroger parking lot; and a toilet paper thief.

