She drove off, leaving her 2-year-old in a parking lot. Then someone heard him cry.

On a February night two years ago, a Macon mother pulled up to a restaurant on Mercer University Drive.
She left after dropping off her son, a 2-year-old who was wearing short sleeves and no coat, in the parking lot after dark and near a busy road, Bibb County prosecutor Dorothy Hull said during a Monday hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.
The child’s mother, Kalandra Di’Shaun Hightower, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to cruelty to children and attempted cruelty to children. She was sentenced to five years on probation with a prohibition against her having unsupervised contact with minors.
Hightower, who received treatment at Central State Hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial, also must continue to receive mental health treatment, the judge ruled.
Hull said the owner of the restaurant, Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style, discovered the toddler, and the police were called.
The owner told The Telegraph in 2015 that his own children heard crying after Hightower pulled away.
Hightower and her mother returned a half-hour or more later, but police had already arrived.
