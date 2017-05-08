She drove off, leaving her 2-year-old in a parking lot. Then someone heard him cry.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 31:50 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 2 Pause 2:52 Shaw High grad fighting to keep her boyfriend in the United States 1:00 "It scared the crap out of me," woman says of fatal shooting 26:48 'Murder at Great Waters' Podcast, Part 1 0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this' 2:17 Macon family fights repeated burglaries 1:18 Chief deputy coroner Lonnie Miley details decomposed body found 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 3:24 Elderly couple beaten; Neighbor talks about what she witnessed Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kalandra Hightower, 25, pleaded guilty to cruelty to children and attempted cruelty to children Monday, May 8, 2017, about two years after she drove off from a Macon restaurant parking lot, leaving her 2-year-old there alone in the dark. Video by Amy Leigh Womack Amy Leigh Womack The Telegraph