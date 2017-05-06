Rural gang ‘decimated’ as sheriff and district attorney take aggressive action

Social media accolades have been pouring in after Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece announced the RamBros gang has been “decimated.”
Friday, Reece discussed the Middle Georgia gang problem on the sheriff’s office Facebook page and noted that Bibb and Baldwin counties have “dozens of active gangs” that “victimized their populations” as Reece explained the aggressive efforts to combat gang-related crimes in Jones County.
“In a joint effort with the District Attorney’s Office, a gang known as RamBros has been identified and decimated,” the post stated.
Working with assistant district attorneys Dawn Baskin and Ashley Herndon in investigating drug cases, stolen weapons, burglaries, assaults and armed robberies, authorities identified 20 members of the gang.
Since that time, five are currently in prison and 14 others are either under indictment or serving a sentence, the post stated.
“It is unfortunate that a number of these gang members were young men barely out of high school,” Reece stated. “This will not be allowed to flourish.”
Dozens of folks have commented on the sheriff’s post and praised the efforts to wipe out gangs.
“I speak for everyone I know here in Jones Co. when I say ‘Thank You’ for fighting to keep our county safe,” Mike Vaughn wrote.
Gary Whitaker posted “We’re in this together, citizens and law enforcement. If you see something, say something. ‘Nip it nip it nip it! in the bud.’”
The sheriff noted that other gang members have been identified and warns “that those individuals govern themselves accordingly.”
Liz Fabian
