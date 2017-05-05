Deputy hospitalized after scuffle with suspect who bolted from traffic stop

A traffic stop and foot chase sent a Macon man to jail and a Bibb County deputy to the hospital Friday morning.
At about 7 a.m., Deputy Johnny Rowe stopped Bobby Gene Swearingen at the Marathon gas station on Harrison Road and learned of outstanding warrants on the 48-year-old man, Bibb sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
Swearingen tried to get away.
“He proceeded to run and the chase ended near I-475 and Macon State University,” Gonzalez said.
In the scuffle before the arrest, Rowe suffered broken ribs, bruises and bumps.
On the one-year anniversary of the death of Investigator T.J. Freeman, who was killed in a collision with a fleeing suspect, Rowe was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health.
“He is stable. Nothing life-threatening,” Gonzalez said.
Jones County had outstanding warrants on Swearingen, of Holiday Drive North.
He was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged with aggravated assault and simple battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, willful obstruction of law enforcement and interference with government property.
