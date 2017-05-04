Guns, marijuana, cocaine seized in Fort Hill raid that lands two people in jail

Two people are in custody after a Bibb County sheriff’s drug raid Wednesday.
Deputies arrested Chaderick Hoskins, 23, and Jamaine Sims, 21, after searching a house in the 1300 block of Payton Street in Fort Hill.
According to a sheriff’s news release, the sheriff’s Gang Unit secured a search warrant that uncovered more than a pound of marijuana, 5.6 ounces of powder cocaine, 5.7 ounces of crack cocaine and four firerarms.
Officers from the Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team assisted in serving the warrant.
Hoskins and Sims are charged with drug and marijuana possession.
