Macon man arrested in 2016 nightclub killing

Hours after a Bibb County grand jury indicted Benjamin Jermone Murphy Jr., the 27-year-old was arrested for murder.

Murphy, of Charleston Circle, faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to jail records.

Quentin McCorey Jackson, 22, of Lynmore Avenue, has been in custody since Sept. of 2016 in the shooting death of Darian Brewster outside the Dream Bar & Lounge on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Aug. 20, 2016.

Jackson faces the same charges as Murphy, plus an additional count of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of violating the Georgai Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to the indictment.

In a separate indictment, Sandra Gail Thomas, 45, is accused of influencing a witness and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Thomas, who was arrested with Jackson last fall in South Carolina, allegedly harbored and concealed Jackson.

She also is accused of telling a woman to “keep her mouth shut” and hitting the woman in the face with a metal object the day after the killing.