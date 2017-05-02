Man charged in killing caught on video indicted on murder charge

Bibb County grand jurors voted to indict a 20-year-old Macon man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a man outside the USA Grocery at 2590 Rocky Creek Road in south Macon.
De’Andre Malik Thomas is charged with malice murder, felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault, according to the indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Thomas is accused of shooting 25-year-old Kareem Mano multiple times Feb. 23 and also of shooting at three other people, according to the indictment.
The shooting was recorded on the store’s surveillance video.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
Comments