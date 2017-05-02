Second man charged in Dream Bar & Lounge killing, woman charged with influencing witness

A second man has been charged with murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man outside a downtown Macon nightclub.
Bibb County grand jurors indicted Quentin McCorey Jackson, 33, and Benjamin Jerome Murphy Jr., 27, Tuesday in the death of 34-year-old Darian Brewster outside Dream Bar & Lounge on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Jackson was arrested in North Augusta, South Carolina, about a month after the Aug. 20 killing. Charges against Murphy were included in Tuesday’s indictment.
Both men are charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Jackson is charged with an additional count of felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of violating the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges that Jackson is associated with the Gangster Disciples street gang, and that he was convicted of a previous aggravated assault in Bibb County.
A separate indictment charges 45-year-old Sandra Gail Thomas with influencing a witness and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Thomas, of Macon, was arrested with Jackson in South Carolina in September.
Tuesday’s indictment alleges that she harbored and concealed Jackson between Aug. 20, 2016, and Aug. 29, 2016.
The document also alleges that Thomas told a woman to “keep her mouth shut” and struck the woman in the face with a metal object on Aug. 21, 2016.
