Prison guard charged with having ‘sexual contact’ with inmate, violating her oath

A Central State Prison corrections officer was indicted Tuesday on allegations she had “sexual contact” with an inmate she supervised at the prison last year.
Deenesha Lemandy Carter, 23, is charged with violating her oath as a public officer with the Georgia Department of Corrections and sexual assault of an inmate, according to an indictment filed in Bibb County Superior Court.
Carter is accused of having “sexual contact” with Walter Lee Harris, an inmate serving a life sentence for murder, between Feb. 1, 2016, and Oct. 31, 2016, according to the indictment and state prison records.
