Local sheriff had been drinking before deadly crash in wild ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ chase

The trial of a man and woman accused of killing a Middle Georgia sheriff and shooting at cops in a high-speed car chase two years ago began Tuesday with a prosecutor comparing the couple to one of America’s most notorious outlaw duos.
Dixie Best and Jim Ed Lowery face multiple felony murder charges, including allegations of aiming a shotgun at Montgomery County Sheriff Ladson O’Connor, who swerved, crashed and died while trying to stop the pair on a dark stretch of highway outside Mount Vernon.
The wreck happened below Interstate 16, along Ga. 56, the night of June 16, 2015, after the pursuit wove its way from neighboring Toombs County and into the sheriff’s home county.
O’Connor had been drinking alcohol sometime before the crash, according to an investigative report that was obtained by The Telegraph. The report showed O’Connor’s blood-alcohol level was .068.
How that will factor into testimony was unclear, but defense attorneys will no doubt make an issue of it.
The trial was moved to Bleckley County because of the unlikelihood of finding an impartial jury in Montgomery County, where O’Connor was in his first term as sheriff.
According to a wreck report prepared by the Georgia State Patrol, O’Connor, while chasing Best and Lowery, was driving west on Ga. 56. His truck ran off the road, slammed into a culvert and vaulted into several trees before landing on its roof. The sheriff was not wearing a seat belt.
In her opening statement, Chief Assistant District Attorney Lauren Shurling, of the Oconee Judicial Circuit, mentioned the 250-pound sheriff’s alcohol consumption that night.
“But he knew his men had been fired upon and he was not going to sit idly by,” Shurling said of O’Connor’s decision to join the chase in his county-issue Ford F-150 pickup.
Lowery and Best were said to have been in a Chevrolet Avalanche, tearing down dirt roads faster than 80 mph, kicking up a “pea-soup fog” of dust, Shurling said, with Lowery at the wheel, firing shots at the lawmen trying to pull him over. A sheriff’s deputy had earlier tried to stop the Chevy after it made a suspicious U-turn.
Shurling referred to Best, Lowery’s alleged accomplice, as “the Bonnie to his Clyde.”
“It was a Bonnie-and-Clyde, we’re-gonna-end-all-this type scenario,” she added.
Shurling said that in the seconds before the fatal wreck, as the sheriff closed in on the couple’s Avalanche, O’Connor could be heard on his radio saying, “He’s got a shotgun, I’m gonna hit ’em.”
The prosecutor added that the sheriff “used every bit of training he had to end the chase.”
But O’Connor’s truck veered past the pair, and Lowery and Best allegedly kept going until they wrecked miles away. Best, 38, was caught there. Lowery, 37, was arrested the next day. The two had apparently been dating.
Lowery has since been convicted of aggravated assault on a peace officer in charges related to the Toombs County portion of the chase. Lowery is presently serving a 20-year prison sentence for that.
In court Tuesday, Shurling said Best was complicit in the wild chase, noting that the runaway Avalanche “doesn’t waver” as police raced after it with Lowery allegedly, on occasion, firing at pursuers.
“No way (Lowery) could have done this alone ... without her assistance,” Shurling said.
Best’s attorney, Kim Buford, described her client as “a passenger” that night.
Best, she said, was “locked in a speeding car and couldn’t get out. ... She wanted out, but he refused to stop.”
Buford said that at one point in the pursuit, Best can be seen holding her hands out the Chevy’s window, as if to surrender.
Buford, referring to the prosecution’s Bonnie-and-Clyde comparison, added, “Why has Bonnie got her hands out the door and not on a submachine gun?”
Lowery’s attorney, David Morgan, didn’t say much about particulars in the case during in his opening statement, but he told jurors, “There’s a lot more to this story.”
The trial continues Wednesday.
Joe Kovac Jr.: 478-744-4397, @joekovacjr
