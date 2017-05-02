The hotel owner thought the stickup was a joke. It was for real.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Dramatic video shows motel armed robbery Pause 1:26 Sheriff's accused killers in court as jurors watch video of fatal chase 1:06 Stickup was no hoax, Macon hotel owner learns 0:25 Woman cuffed is accused of making bomb threats to Macon daycares 1:30 "I'm just puzzled," says neighbor of slain woman and her killer 1:04 'It sounded like a train,' neighbor says of rollover crash 5:06 Cop Shop Podcast: Officer finds wanted man -- in man cave 4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen' 0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court 2:18 Ryan Duke hears charges in Tara Grinstead killing Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jay Patel, owner of Red Carpet Inn in east Macon, said he thought it was a hoax when a masked man toting a gun walked inside his hotel Monday demanding Patel to fill his book bag with cash. Laura Corley The Telegraph