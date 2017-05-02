The hotel owner thought the stickup was a joke. It was for real.

When two men walked inside the Red Carpet Inn in east Macon on Monday night, the hotel owner thought it was a hoax when they pointed a gun at him and demanded that he fill their backpack with cash.
“You’re joking,” the hotel owner said to the bandits as he returned the backpack to them.
One of the men tossed the backpack and “stated it was for real,” according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
While one of the robbers was on the lookout, the other tried to jump over the counter but the hotel owner pushed him back.
The hotel owner ran for cover as one of the bandits fired a shot toward him, the news release said.
The robbers took money out of the cash register and ran away.
No one was injured.
The robber toting the backpack wore a blue tank top shirt and black jeans, and had a black backpack. He covered his face with a shirt, the news release said. The other robber wore a dark gray hoodie to hide his face.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
