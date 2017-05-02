Sheriff’s deputy accused of stealing cash and drug evidence

A former Jasper County sheriff’s deputy faces multiple theft charges.
Tuesday, the GBI arrested Michael Barrett, 39, on 24 felony counts of theft by taking and one count of violating his oath of office.
According to a GBI news release, Sheriff Donnie Pope asked the state agency April 19 to look into evidence issues at the sheriff’s office.
Agents verified money and and drug evidence were taken from the sheriff’s office evidence room.
Barrett, who had worked for the sheriff’s office for three years, was fired April 23, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation continues after Barrett’s arrest, the release stated, although it’s not yet known whether more arrests are expected.
