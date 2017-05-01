Teen charged in hit-and-run on Vineville Avenue

An 18-year-old was charged with hit-and-run in a crash just before noon Monday in Macon.
Alexis Horn is charged with leaving the scene of a crash, driving without a license and possession of a stolen vehicle after the wreck on Vineville Avenue, which caused a 31-year-old woman’s Saturn Vue to crash into a rock wall, flipping the car, Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Randy Gonzalez said.
The windshields of the 2006 Vue were smashed and the battery was knocked out, but the driver was OK. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, Gonzalez said.
A witness told a deputy that a Ford Fusion had pulled out in front of the Vue, prompting the crash.
The driver of the Ford, later identified as Horn, left the scene.
Later in the afternoon, the Ford was spotted near Plant Street.
Dexter Brazer, who lives near the crash site, said the impact sounded like a train.
“It hit so hard it scared me,” said Brazer, after stepping out on his front porch just down from Hines Terrace and seeing the wrecked vehicle that had flipped near his front yard. “Lord of mercy, it don’t make no sense.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Laura Corley: 478-744-4334, @Lauraecor
