Wanted by Macon Regional Crimestoppers for the week of May 1, 2017

Breana H. Mims, 27, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Chloe Rae Huff, 20, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Damian Carl Dotson, 33, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on charges of keeping a place of prostitution for person under 18 years of age; and pandering person under 18 years of age. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
John A. Jackson, 24, is wanted by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violation of probation. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Victor Delgado-Diaz, 34, is wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of bench warrant-state court. If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you may leave an anonymous a tip at Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
